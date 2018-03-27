Nokia 1 with Android Oreo Go OS launched at Rs 5,499: Know specs, features

Nokia, the mobile phone brand licenced to Finnish manufacturer HMD Global, on March 26 launched the 1 in India at Rs 5,499. The Android Oreo (Go edition)-based smartphone had first been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress, along with the 7 (2018), 8 Sirocco and 8110. The 1 would be available on both online and offline platforms starting March 28. The phone would be available in red and blue colour variants which could be customised with Xpress On covers available for Rs 450. In terms of features, the 1 runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which is a light-weight version of Android Oreo compatible with devices with limited hardware prowess, such as 1GB RAM or less, etc. The Android Oreo (Go edition) also comes with a dedicated package of Google apps, which take less space and are optimised to use less hardware resources. Coming to specifications, the 1 sports a 4.5-inch display with 480 x 854 pixels resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.1Ghz, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie camera. The 4G phone supports dual SIM and a microSD slot for storage expansion. Powering the device is a 2150 mAh removable battery.