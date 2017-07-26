Nokia 8 to be launched on August 16; know everything about flagship device

Part of this article first appeared on Business Standard on July 18 HMD Global, the Finnish company manufacturing Nokia-branded smartphones, is expected to launch its flagship on August 16. According to online news portal The Verge, HMD has already started sending out media invites to an event in London.

The news about the was first reported by Evan Blass, a credible source in the community, through his Twitter channel. Blass shared a picture of media renders that showed the device's front and back side.

The current line-up of Nokia-branded smartphones running on Google’s Android platform is limited to entry-level specification and features. The flagship smartphone will not only add a flagship device to the portfolio, it will also revive the old legacy of Nokia where the company used premium Carl Zeiss optics in cameras.

Based on speculations, the smartphone is touted to feature dual 13-megapixel cameras at the rear with Carl Zeiss lens. In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with a choice of 6GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will sport a 5.3-inch QHD screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Just like other Nokia smartphones with Android operating system (OS), the will boot Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

As of now, there is no official information around the availability of smartphone availability in India.

On June 14, launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in India. The company priced the trio competitively in India and pushed the sales of Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 through offline retail channels. Nokia 6, however, is the only smartphone that took the online route and will go on sale through Amazon India starting August 23. Registration for Nokia 6 is up on Amazon.