Now, an app to bring students, teachers, parents, school on one platform

Digital learning solutions provider Extramarks has launched Total Learning Application, a tool to bring students, parents, teachers and school together on one platform and keep them connected at all times. This one-of-its-kind tool is expected to help all stakeholders work collectively and constructively towards students’ holistic development.
Total Learning Application provides an end-to-end learning environment extending from school to home. It allows students to access curriculum-mapped learning solutions at home while simultaneously providing notifications to parents and teachers to track, monitor, and evaluate students’ performance.
“This signature solution of Extramarks ensures round-the-clock connectivity for all stakeholders on a single platform. Everything is accessible by a single click,” says Atul Kulshrestha, founder, chairman and managing director, Extramarks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU