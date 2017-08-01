Now, an app to bring students, teachers, parents, school on one platform

Digital solutions provider has launched Total Application, a tool to bring students, parents, and together on one platform and keep them connected at all times. This one-of-its-kind tool is expected to help all stakeholders work collectively and constructively towards students’ holistic development.



Application provides an end-to-end environment extending from to home. It allows to access curriculum-mapped solutions at home while simultaneously providing notifications to and to track, monitor, and evaluate students’ performance.



“This signature solution of ensures round-the-clock connectivity for all stakeholders on a single platform. Everything is accessible by a single click,” says Atul Kulshrestha, founder, chairman and managing director,