Now, WhatsApp plays YouTube videos within app on iPhone

Business Standard

No information yet on the availability of such features in Google Android devices anytime soon; going by past updates, however, the two features might find their way to Android devices soon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
Photo: Reuters

In its latest update for Apple iPhones, instant messenger WhatsApp has added two new features – Picture in Picture mode (PiP) to watch YouTube videos directly within the app, and an enhanced voice recording button, which no more requires holding down the mic icon to record audio.

The new update comes with WhatsApp version 2.17.81, which is currently available to download via App Store. The voice recording feature works as intended with the new update. However, the PiP mode is currently not working and the YouTube link in conversation still takes you to the YouTube app. 

According to WABetaInfo, an online technology portal that spotted the change first, the YouTube videos playback feature in WhatsApp is not yet enabled from a server side switch – WhatsApp server.
The update app is capable of running PiP mode and it will be functional soon after WhatsApp enables the switch from server end.

For Google Android devices, however, there is no information yet on the availability of such features anytime soon. Going by the past updates, the two features might find their way to Android devices soon.

As for other tentative WhatsApp updates for Android devices, WABetaInfo recently shared that the instant messenger was working on a new feature to allow users to switch between voice calls and video calls without ending the call in progress. 
First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 10:26 IST

