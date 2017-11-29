Now, WhatsApp plays YouTube videos within app on iPhone

-
ALSO READWhatsApp may soon allow you to withdraw sent messages WhatsApp brings real-time location-sharing feature: Here is how it works Supreme Court asks WhatsApp, Facebook to file affidavit on user data WhatsApp to have verified business accounts: How it will work WhatsApp 'Delete for All' feature goes live: Here's how you can use it
-
WhatsApp for iOS 2.17.81 is available since some hours on AppStore! pic.twitter.com/n5FEv7kWkY— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2017
Note that the YouTube feature in WhatsApp is currently disabled, also if the changelog reports it. Probably they missed to enable it.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2017
I will inform you when WhatsApp will enable it from the server, probably tonight.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU