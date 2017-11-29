Now, WhatsApp plays YouTube videos within app on iPhone

In its latest update for iPhones, instant messenger has added two new features – Picture in Picture mode (PiP) to watch YouTube videos directly within the app, and an enhanced voice recording button, which no more requires holding down the mic icon to record audio.

The new update comes with version 2.17.81, which is currently available to download via App Store. The voice recording feature works as intended with the new update. However, the PiP mode is currently not working and the YouTube link in conversation still takes you to the YouTube app.

According to WABetaInfo, an online portal that spotted the change first, the YouTube videos playback feature in is not yet enabled from a server side switch – server.

for 2.17.81 is available since some hours on AppStore! pic.twitter.com/n5FEv7kWkY — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2017

The update app is capable of running PiP mode and it will be functional soon after enables the switch from server end.

Note that the YouTube feature in is currently disabled, also if the changelog reports it. Probably they missed to enable it.

I will inform you when will enable it from the server, probably tonight. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2017

For Google Android devices, however, there is no information yet on the availability of such features anytime soon. Going by the past updates, the two features might find their way to Android devices soon.

As for other tentative updates for Android devices, WABetaInfo recently shared that the instant messenger was working on a new feature to allow users to switch between voice calls and video calls without ending the call in progress.