Business Standard

OnePlus 3, 3T get Android Oreo update in Open Beta; here's changelog & more

The Android 8.0.0 Oreo ROM is available for OnePlus 3 under the Open Beta 25 and under Open Beta 16 for the OnePlus 3T

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Android Oreo

After rolling out the Android Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in a closed beta, China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is now rolling out the update through open beta channel.

Unlike the closed beta group, upgrades rolled through OnePlus open beta channel can be availed of by the customers and based on their user experience and feedback, the company will fine-tune the upgrades before rolling them out through official channels.

The Android 8.0.0 Oreo ROM is available for OnePlus 3 under the Open Beta 25 and under Open Beta 16 for the OnePlus 3T. For those who are already running an open beta update, the new ROM will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update. However, new users of the Open Beta programme would require to flash their device with the Open beta firmware upgrade, which requires full device wipe. Therefore, it is advised to take full device backup before performing the upgrade.

The new ROM based on Android Oreo brings with it new features. Mentioned below are the complete changelog and known issues of the ROM: 

System changes
  • Update to Android O (8.0)
  • Added Picture in Picture
  • Added Auto-flil
  • Added Smart text selection
  • New Quick Settings design
  • September security patch
  • Launcher changes
  • Added Notification dots in Launcher
  • Added OnePlus account login for access to Shot on OnePlus
  • Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus through wallpapers
Known issues:
  • Fingerprint actions may be slower than you are used to.
  • Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable
  • Some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth
  • Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimised
First Published: Sun, October 15 2017. 14:13 IST

