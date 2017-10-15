OnePlus 3, 3T get Android Oreo update in Open Beta; here's changelog & more

-
-
- Update to Android O (8.0)
- Added Picture in Picture
- Added Auto-flil
- Added Smart text selection
- New Quick Settings design
- September security patch
- Launcher changes
- Added Notification dots in Launcher
- Added OnePlus account login for access to Shot on OnePlus
- Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus through wallpapers
- Fingerprint actions may be slower than you are used to.
- Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable
- Some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth
- Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimised
