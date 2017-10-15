OnePlus 3, 3T get Android Oreo update in Open Beta; here's changelog & more

After rolling out the for 3 and 3T in a closed beta, China-based smartphone maker is now rolling out the update through open beta channel.

Unlike the closed beta group, upgrades rolled through OnePlus open beta channel can be availed of by the customers and based on their user experience and feedback, the company will fine-tune the upgrades before rolling them out through official channels.

The Android 8.0.0 Oreo ROM is available for 3 under the Open Beta 25 and under Open Beta 16 for the 3T. For those who are already running an open beta update, the new ROM will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update. However, new users of the Open Beta programme would require to flash their device with the Open beta firmware upgrade, which requires full device wipe. Therefore, it is advised to take full device backup before performing the upgrade.

The new ROM based on Android Oreo brings with it new features. Mentioned below are the complete changelog and known issues of the ROM:

System changes

Update to Android O (8.0)

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-flil

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

September security patch

Launcher changes

Added Notification dots in Launcher

Added account login for access to Shot on OnePlus

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on through wallpapers

Known issues: