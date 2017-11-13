OnePlus 5T launch on Nov 16: Details of design, features & specs revealed

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus
is gearing up to launch the next iteration of its flagship OnePlus
5T on November 16. The smartphone design, features and specifications, however, have been leaked by various sources, attributing the review unit shared by OnePlus.
In terms of design, the upcoming smartphone is reported to sport a 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio, with FHD+ resolution. Like other smartphones with ultra-wide screens, the OnePlus
5T is also reported to have a fingerprint scanner on the back to allow the phone to accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels. The device is also reported to have a software-based face unlock feature.
The OnePlus
5T is reported to boast the same innards as the OnePlus
5. The smartphone would use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. It would come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. Built on the same chassis of OnePlus
5, the upcoming flagship would feature 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom, along with a USB type-C charging and data transfer port and speaker grill.
The smartphone is reported to boot OnePlus
proprietary Oxygen operating system, based on Android Nougat 7.1.1.
The upcoming flagship from the stable of OnePlus
is going to cost more than predecessor OnePlus
5, CEO and co-founder Pete Lau had hinted in a tweet a few days ago. The smartphone will be unveiled on November 16 in New York.
