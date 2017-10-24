OnePlus 5T leaks hint 18:9 screen, fingerprint scanner on back: Know more

JUST IN
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 5t leaked image
Purported OnePlus 5T  Photo: Weibo

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly working on the next iteration of its current year flagship. Dubbed as ‘OnePlus 5T’, the upcoming smartphone recently appeared in the tech forums.

Going by the purported report that confirms the existence of 5T model, it is believed that the device would sport a bigger screen in 18:9 aspect ratio format with FHD+ resolution. Also, OnePlus would shift the fingerprint sensor on the back side to accommodate a bigger screen on the front with small bezels.

An image shared by Android Authority, an online technology portal,  gave a glimpse of the upcoming flagship model from OnePlus. In the picture, the phone is shown from an angle revealing the speaker at the bottom, same chassis as that of OnePlus 5 and a new wider format screen.

OnePlus 5T leaked render
OnePlus 5T Photo: Android Authority
It is speculated that the smartphone would sport similar specifications as that of OnePlus 5 except for a potentially bigger battery.

OnePlus 3T was launched in 2016 and appeared almost identical to OnePlus 3 but with an improved processor, front and back cameras and sapphire glass protected lens cover.

Recently, GSMArena stated that the company would launch the OnePlus 5T on November 5 but the report was later corrected after the company issued a statement denying any such plans.
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 10:27 IST

