OnePlus 5T leaks hint 18:9 screen, fingerprint scanner on back: Know more

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly working on the next iteration of its current year flagship. Dubbed as ‘OnePlus 5T’, the upcoming smartphone recently appeared in the tech forums.

Going by the purported report that confirms the existence of 5T model, it is believed that the device would sport a bigger screen in 18:9 aspect ratio format with FHD+ resolution. Also, OnePlus would shift the fingerprint sensor on the back side to accommodate a bigger screen on the front with small bezels.

An image shared by Android Authority, an online portal, gave a glimpse of the upcoming flagship model from OnePlus. In the picture, the phone is shown from an angle revealing the speaker at the bottom, same chassis as that of OnePlus 5 and a new wider format screen.

Photo: Android Authority It is speculated that the smartphone would sport similar specifications as that of OnePlus 5 except for a potentially bigger battery.

was launched in 2016 and appeared almost identical to OnePlus 3 but with an improved processor, front and back cameras and sapphire glass protected lens cover.

Recently, GSMArena stated that the company would launch the on November 5 but the report was later corrected after the company issued a statement denying any such plans.