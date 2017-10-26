OnePlus 5T's camera sample, price, specs & features leaked: Details here

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly working on the next iteration of its current year flagship. Dubbed as ‘OnePlus 5T’, the upcoming smartphone’s specifications, features, and price recently flashed in tech forums, third-party e-store and on social media channels.

Going by the purported report that confirms the existence of the 5T model, it is believed that the device would sport a bigger 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in 18:9 aspect ratio format with FHD+ resolution. Just like other smartphones with ultra-wide screens, the is believed to sport a fingerprint scanner on the back that will allow the phone to accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels.

Recently, an online information portal, Android Authority, released OnePlus 5T’s purported picture render that showed the phone from an angle revealing the almost similar build but with a new widescreen and no fingerprint scanner on the front.

Photo: Android Authority The smartphone’s benchmark report on Antutu hints at the specification of the upcoming device. According to the benchmark report, the might not see major changes under the hood and is reported to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, the report also hints that the new phone would sport an upgraded dual camera set-up with 20 megapixel lenses powering both the sensors this time, instead of the 20+16 MP setup that was there in OnePlus 5. Also, with a 6-inch screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, the resolution will take a bump to FHD+ and the phone will house a bigger battery than its predecessor.