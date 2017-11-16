OnePlus 5T sets benchmark; 1.1 mn people subscribe for more info on Amazon

garnered huge interest from enthusiasts as around 1.1 million consumers, according to Amazon India, clicked on ‘Notify me’ feature to receive more information about the smartphone.

The smartphone will be unveiled today i.e. November 16 in New York and will go on early access sale in India on 21 November at 4.30 PM through – for Prime member only -- and OnePlus online store. The device will also be available through all sales channels starting November 28.





Talking about the design, the is reported to sport a 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio, with FHD+ resolution. The phone is also reported to have a fingerprint scanner on the back to allow the phone accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels. The device is also reported to have a software-based face unlock feature.





In terms of specifications, the is reported to boast the same innards as the OnePlus 5. The smartphone would use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 64 GB and 128 GB storage options. It would come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. Built on the same chassis of OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship would feature 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom, along with a USB type-C charging and data transfer port and mono speaker.

The smartphone is touted to come with new camera sensors on the back. Unlike the OnePlus 5T, which sports a dual-camera set-up of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 20 MP telephoto lens, the is reported to sport a 16 MP primary sensor mated with 20 MP camera sensor sans telephoto lens. The new 20 MP camera sensor, however, is expected to come bigger aperture of f/1.7 for better low-light pictures.

The smartphone is reported to boot OnePlus proprietary Oxygen operating system, based on Android Nougat 7.1.1 and is expected to be the first OnePlus device to receive Oreo update.

The phone is reported to carry the same price tag as that of predecessor. However, a recent tweet from company’s co-founder Pete Lau suggests that the price may go up considering the smartphone’s components price have been rising.