OnePlus 5T to cost more than predecessor, skip wireless charging feature

5T, the upcoming flagship from the stable of China-based smartphone maker OnePlus, is going to cost more than predecessor 5, CEO and co-founder hinted in a tweet. The smartphone will be unveiled on November 16 in New York.





The 5T is also going to skip the wireless charging feature, as the company believes its proprietary Dash Charge is better. On November 8, Global Director and co-founder had shared a blog post explaining why the upcoming flagship was better off without the wireless charging feature. The tweet hinting a higher price for 5T than OnePlus5 came after some reports that the company was planning to price the new flagship at the same level as the previous one.The 5T is also going to skip the wireless charging feature, as the company believes its proprietary Dash Charge is better. On November 8, Global Director and co-founder had shared a blog post explaining why the upcoming flagship was better off without the wireless charging feature.

Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. users will appreciate what's coming. — (@petelau2007) November 8, 2017

In a previous blog post through the company’s official forum, explained why decided to retain the 3.5mm audio jack in its upcoming flagship smartphone. The audio jack and no wireless charging are the only things confirmed about the upcoming device.

According to reports, the 5T might sport a 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio with FHD+ resolution. Just like other smartphones with ultra-wide screens, the 5T is reported to sport a fingerprint scanner on the back to allow the phone to accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels.

Recently, in a photo post uploaded on Twitter by Evan Blass, a famous tipster known for sharing inside information from space, the upper front side of the still unconfirmed 5T was revealed.

Other photo renders of the smartphone revealed chassis similar to the one in 5. Even the speaker placement, USB type-C charging and data transfer port, 3.5mm audio jack and bottom mounted speaker may see no change in placement.

The smartphone’s benchmark report on Antutu hints at the specification of the upcoming device. According to the benchmark report, the 5T might not see major changes and is reported to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, the report also hints that the new phone would sport an upgraded dual camera set-up with 20-megapixel lenses powering both the sensors this time, instead of the 20+16 MP setup in the 5. Also, with a 6-inch screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, the resolution will take a bump to FHD+ and the phone will have a bigger battery than its predecessor.

