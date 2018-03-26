OnePlus 6 launch in Q2: What we know of the mid-range flagship so far

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on its next-iteration of the flagship 6, which is expected to be launched in the July-September quarter this year. Before the official launch, however, the device's purported specifications, features and price have been leaked and are doing the rounds of the internet. Here is what we know of the mid-range flagship so far: 6 specifications and features While nothing has officially been confirmed, online portal Techslize claims to have got hold of the upcoming smartphone's technical specification sheet, which hints at a larger display, updated processor and new camera sensors. According to the specification sheet listing, the 6 would sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen of 2280 x 1080 resolution. The screen size and resolutio hints at a notch-based screen, similar to the Apple iPhone X and the recently launched Vivo V9. 6 leaked specs The upcoming smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), clocked at 2.7GHz. In terms of imaging, the phone would come with dual rear-cameras of 20-megapixel and 16MP resolution and f/1.7 aperture on both the lenses – according to the leaked specification listing. On the front, however, the phone would get a new 20MP sensor with bright f/2.0 aperture lens. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 to cost more than predecessor but be an inexpensive flagship The phone might come with an additional 256GB storage variant, along with 64GB and 128GB – as revealed in the leaked price comparison slide uploaded on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Photo: CNMO In the 5T, the company moved the fingerprint scanner to the back as there was no space on the front to accommodate one.

However, the 6 is expected to bring the fingerprint scanner back to the front, and this time it might use the in-display first seen in the Vivo X20 UD.