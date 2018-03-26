OnePlus 6 launch in Q2: What we know of the mid-range flagship so far

-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is working on its next-iteration of the flagship OnePlus 6, which is expected to be launched in the July-September quarter this year. Before the official launch, however, the device's purported specifications, features and price have been leaked and are doing the rounds of the internet. Here is what we know of the mid-range flagship so far: OnePlus 6 specifications and features While nothing has officially been confirmed, online technology portal Techslize claims to have got hold of the upcoming smartphone's technical specification sheet, which hints at a larger display, updated processor and new camera sensors. According to the specification sheet listing, the OnePlus 6 would sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen of 2280 x 1080 resolution. The screen size and resolutio hints at a notch-based screen, similar to the Apple iPhone X and the recently launched Vivo V9. OnePlus 6 leaked specs The upcoming smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), clocked at 2.7GHz. In terms of imaging, the phone would come with dual rear-cameras of 20-megapixel and 16MP resolution and f/1.7 aperture on both the lenses – according to the leaked specification listing. On the front, however, the phone would get a new 20MP sensor with bright f/2.0 aperture lens. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 to cost more than predecessor but be an inexpensive flagship The phone might come with an additional 256GB storage variant, along with 64GB and 128GB – as revealed in the leaked price comparison slide uploaded on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Photo: CNMO In the OnePlus 5T, the company moved the fingerprint scanner to the back as there was no space on the front to accommodate one.
However, the OnePlus 6 is expected to bring the fingerprint scanner back to the front, and this time it might use the in-display technology first seen in the Vivo X20 UD.Based on OnePlus history, it is assumed that the upcoming smartphone would take design cues from Oppo R15, which was recently launched in China. OnePlus 6 price With every successive generation, the prices of the OnePlus smartphones have increased. Yet, the company has managed to build smartphones at an effective cost much lower than other premium flagships. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 may take design hints from notch screen-based Oppo R15, Vivo X21 The OnePlus 6 would cost a notch higher than the OnePlus 5T. According to a price comparison sheet doing the rounds of the internet, the phone would cost $749. By comparison, the launch prices of the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+ were $1517 and $1200, respectively. Based on the price comparison, it is safe to assume that the prices revealed are in Canadian dollar terms and, therefore, the phone would cost less in the United States – somewhere around $575. At this price, the OnePlus 6 costs slightly more than its predecessor, which had been launched at $559 in the US. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here
