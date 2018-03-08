OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here

-
China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly working on a next-generation flagship device – the OnePlus 6. Just like its predecessors, the upcoming smartphone’s details have been leaked on the internet, giving a fair idea of what to expect from the device. Based on a recent leak by an online technology portal Slashleaks, the purported images of OnePlus 6 reveal a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front with a notch accommodating the selfie camera, earphones and a couple of sensors – similar to the Asus Zenfone 5-series and the Apple iPhone X. On the back, the smartphone shows an all-glass treatment – instead of an aluminium construction in the predecessors (OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T). The dual-camera set-up, introduced in the OnePlus 5, is seen aligned vertically and placed at the centre. In OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had moved the fingerprint scanner at the back to accommodate the ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio screen on the front. In the OnePlus 6, the fingerprint scanner seems to stay at the back, but get a new design close to the one in the Samsung Galaxy S9-series. The purported OnePlus 6 image also revealed that the phone would run on the Android Oreo v 8.1 covered under OxygenOS v 5.1.
The OnePlus 5T features Oxygen OS 5.0.3, which hints that the upcoming smartphone might get an additional software optimisation to support all-screen mode.Now, another leak by technology portal Android Central reveals the smartphone’s benchmark score. The OnePlus 6, according to the portal’s claims, scored 276510 in Antutu. With this score, the OnePlus’ upcoming flagship beats the overall benchmark score of Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi Mix 2S – which is set to launch on March 27 in China. Both the smartphones, however, are expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC). OnePlus 6: Antutu Benchmark test Photo: Android Central The successor of the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 would be announced sometime in June this year.
