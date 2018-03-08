OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here

China-based smartphone manufacturer is reportedly working on a next-generation flagship device – the 6. Just like its predecessors, the upcoming smartphone’s details have been leaked on the internet, giving a fair idea of what to expect from the device. Based on a recent leak by an online portal Slashleaks, the purported images of 6 reveal a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front with a notch accommodating the selfie camera, earphones and a couple of sensors – similar to the Asus Zenfone 5-series and the Apple On the back, the smartphone shows an all-glass treatment – instead of an aluminium construction in the predecessors ( 3, 3T, 5 and 5T). The dual-camera set-up, introduced in the 5, is seen aligned vertically and placed at the centre. In 5T, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had moved the fingerprint scanner at the back to accommodate the ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio screen on the front. In the 6, the fingerprint scanner seems to stay at the back, but get a new design close to the one in the Samsung Galaxy S9-series. The purported 6 image also revealed that the phone would run on the Android Oreo v 8.1 covered under OxygenOS v 5.1.

The 5T features Oxygen OS 5.0.3, which hints that the upcoming smartphone might get an additional software optimisation to support all-screen mode.