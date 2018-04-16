The upcoming 6 smartphone from the stable of is reported to come in at least three colour variants – black, white and blue – according to a leak reported on the China-based online portal

The leak around the 6, making rounds of the internet, hints at the possible design, imaging set-up, specifications, features and price of the upcoming midrange device.





While the 6 screen’s notch and redesigned glossy back have been revealed in the past, suggesting a possible glass design, the new leak from the phone’s case maker brand Olivar showcased the phone’s complete front side, along with a glimpse of a new camera placement on the back.



According to image renders, the back side of the 6 seems to get a major upgrade with new glass-based design, instead of the metallic build that the current generation boasts. However, a teaser image shared by the company on Twitter hints at an aluminium chassis, similar to the one found in the current-generation model, the 5T.

6 image renders by Olivar

In terms of imaging, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on the back, utilising 16-megapixel and 20MP sensors placed vertically at the upper centre, instead of the horizontal set-up found in the current generation. The cameras on the back are followed by a rectangular shaped fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera unit. As for the front, the selfie camera is reported to feature a 20MP sensor of f/2.0 aperture size.

Photo: OnePlus

Nothing much has been officially confirmed, except that the 6 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and the top-end variant would get an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, the recent wireless certification also hints at the 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations.

Photo: Fonearena

As for the price, the 6 would be the costliest smartphone from the stable of the Chinese smartphone maker. The 6 with 64GB internal storage is reportedly going to cost between Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999, while the 128GB storage variant may cost between Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, and the premium variant with 256GB storage between Rs 44,999 and Rs 48,999.

