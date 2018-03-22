OnePlus 6 to cost more than predecessor but be an inexpensive flagship

Chinese smartphone manufacturer started its journey with a power-packed premium flagship smartphone – the One -- costing nearly one-third the price of Samsung and Apple flagship phones. With every successive generation, the prices of the smartphone have increased. Yet, the company has managed to build smartphones at an effective cost much lower than other premium flagships. Now, the next iteration, the 6, is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2018. Bit the phone’s purported specifications and features have been leaked on the web. The smartphone’s price, according to a price comparison sheet doing the rounds of the internet, will be more than its predecessor, but still be in range to give it an 'inexpensive flagship smartphone' tag. Photo: CNMO The screengrab of a slide uploaded on Chinese social media platform Weibo hints that the phone would cost $749. By comparison, the launch prices of the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+ were $1517 and $1200, respectively. Based on the price comparison, it is safe to assume that the prices revealed are in Canadian dollar terms and, therefore, the phone would cost less in the United States – somewhere around $575. At this price, the 6 costs slightly more than its predecessor, which had been launched at $559 in the US. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 may take design hints from notch screen-based Oppo R15, Vivo X21

In terms of design, it is anticipated that the 6 would take cues from the recently announced Oppo R15 and Vivo X21 – both smartphones to sport a 19:9 aspect ratio screen with an iPhone X-like notch display.

ALSO READ: Purported OnePlus 6 shows bezel-less screen with iPhone X-like notch While nothing has been confirmed so far about the upcoming flagship from the stable of OnePlus, it is assumed that the smartphone would sport a processor, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options – the benchmark scores uploaded by Android Central hint. The phone might come with additional 256GB storage variant, along with 64GB and 128GB – as revealed in the price comparison leak.

The phone is expected to feature dual rear cameras, but the placement would be different this time. In the 5T, the company moved the fingerprint scanner to the back as there was no space on the front to accommodate one. However, the 6 is expected to bring the fingerprint scanner back to the front, and this time it might use the in-display first seen in the Vivo X20 UD.