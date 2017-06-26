Open source is no longer only an IT initiative: Red Hat India's Rajesh Rege

Besides lower infrastructure and software costs, it allows enterprises to innovate, says Rege

Besides lower infrastructure and software costs, it allows enterprises to innovate, says Rege

Besides lower infrastructure and software costs, it allows enterprises to innovate in a scalable, open and flexible environment, Rajesh Rege tells Sangeeta Tanwar



What are the key enablers that support across industries?



has become an integral part of a growth strategy for every organisation. With online customers, businesses have to constantly innovate to stay ahead of the competition and effectively compete as a digital enterprise. The foundation of successful digital strategy is based on how best and how quickly an enterprise integrates digital technologies to drive maximum business growth and customer satisfaction. helps businesses keep up with the pace and it has made way for many advances, including cloud computing, analytics, social, mobile, AI, IoT and blockchain.



What are the benefits offered by open-source technologies?



is no longer only an IT initiative, but a strategy to create real business impact by transforming and modernising complex IT challenges and accelerating innovation and agility. We recently commissioned Forrester to do a survey with CIOs in Asia Pacific and the findings were insightful — they see as improving the evolution of technologies that are key to digital transformation, including cloud, DevOps, mobility, and big data. Fifty-one per cent of respondents from India report that their organisations have implemented open-source solution and 49 per cent of respondents plan to expand/implement open-source solutions within the next 12 months. In fact, is being used in various government projects under “Digital India”.



Besides lower infrastructure and software costs, allows enterprises and developers to innovate in a scalable, open and flexible environment. It gives them architectural control unlike proprietary software. It enables enterprises and government to avoid vendor lock-in while leveraging their existing IT infrastructure and applications, which is imperative for building hybrid cloud.



How can organisations utilise to craft digital experiences for consumers?



In today’s digital era, customers expect a seamless experience at every digital touch point. As the global leader in open-source software solutions, is very well poised on the value chain. Applications and solutions built on are easy to integrate with existing systems and third-party solutions as they are based on open standards, making the organisation more agile and efficient. This also allows an organisation to build an ecosystem that promotes faster innovation, ability to scale up, modify and add new features to keep pace with changing trends and customer demands.



What are the two key emerging technologies in that can help businesses achieve scale and grow profits?



Today software has become the de-facto delivery model for all types of enterprise software and is at the core of every emerging



The first key emerging in the realm is DevOps. DevOps is an agile software delivery process, a cultural transformation that goes by the notion of “you build it, you own it” to provide a better business delivery value chain. The goal is to bring in synergy between developers and operations to create more collaborative and enhanced communication platform for rapid innovation and robust delivery of software applications.



The second emerging is Open Hybrid Cloud. Cloud Suite meets customers where they are in their cloud journey. Customers can optimise their existing IT and build new cloud services for infrastructure and applications with an integrated solution that includes storage and a common management platform across this hybrid IT environment. Cloud Suite also works seamlessly with a portfolio of other and third-party solutions so that customers can build true hybrid cloud environments across private and public domains as they set up their software-defined data center.



How can enterprises build an ecosystem that empowers organisations to take advantage of open-source software?



As pressure to innovate grows, enterprises are thinking beyond traditional approaches and exploring open-source technologies to deliver the speed, flexibility and innovation that help businesses flourish. But, organisations should not confuse community with enterprise software. Also, a well-equipped talent pool and a proper training mechanism is needed to further build a reliable ecosystem that empowers organisations to take maximum advantage of open-source software.



Sangeeta Tanwar