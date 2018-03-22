Oppo F7 complete specifications leaked before official launch on March 26

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the selfie-centric smartphone, expected to be called the F7, on March 26. The smartphone could feature a system-wide artificial intelligence technology, along with a notch-based screen, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. While some images, purportedly of the F7, have been leaked in the past, this time it is the specifications that have, apparently, found their way to the internet. These leaks hint at several things that you could expect from the upcoming smartphone. According to leaked specifications, the F7 would sport a 6.23-inch fullHD+ screen, with a notch on top, in 19:9 aspect ratio.

It would feature a MediaTek Helios P60 processor, coupled with the company’s NeuroPilot AI There would be a 3,400 mAh battery with an on-battery time of 15 hours – according to the leak.