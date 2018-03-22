Oppo F7 complete specifications leaked before official launch on March 26

-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up to launch the selfie-centric smartphone, expected to be called the Oppo F7, on March 26. The smartphone could feature a system-wide artificial intelligence technology, along with a notch-based screen, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. While some images, purportedly of the Oppo F7, have been leaked in the past, this time it is the specifications that have, apparently, found their way to the internet. These leaks hint at several things that you could expect from the upcoming smartphone. According to leaked specifications, the Oppo F7 would sport a 6.23-inch fullHD+ screen, with a notch on top, in 19:9 aspect ratio.
It would feature a MediaTek Helios P60 processor, coupled with the company’s NeuroPilot AI technology. There would be a 3,400 mAh battery with an on-battery time of 15 hours – according to the leak.In terms of imaging, the Oppo F7 would sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 25MP high dynamic range (HDR)-enabled front camera assisted with AI. The selfie camera would support artificial reality-based stickers, along with an enhanced beauty mode. On the feature side, the phone would boot Oppo’s proprietary ColourOS 5.0 based on an unknown version of Google Android. It is expected that the operating system would be based on Android Oreo 8.0. The phone would come with the face unlock feature, along with a fingerprint scanner that would recognise wet fingers too. Oppo F7 specs Source: smartprix
