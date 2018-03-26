-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo Mobiles has launched the Oppo F7 in India at a starting price of Rs 21,990. The selfie-centric smartphone boasts a 19:9 aspect ratio screen, artificial intelligence-based camera filters and a mammoth 25-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 sports a 6.23-inch fullHD+ (2210 x 1080p) screen, with a notch on top, in the 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a MediaTek Helios P60 processor, coupled with the company’s NeuroPilot AI technology. Powering the device is a 3,400 mAh battery. In terms of imaging, the Oppo F7 has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 25MP high dynamic range (HDR)-enabled front camera assisted by AI.
The selfie camera supports artificial reality-based stickers, along with an enhanced beauty mode.On the feature side, the phone boots Oppo’s proprietary ColourOS 5.0 based on Google Android 8.0. The Oppo F7 will come with the face unlock feature, along with a fingerprint scanner capable of recognising wet fingers, too. Powering the device is a 3,400mAh battery. The phone would be available in two storage and RAM variants – 64GB/4GB and 128GB/6GB. The phone would go on sale starting April 9. However, there would be a flash sale exclusively on Flipkart and offline retail stores on February 2 with limited stocks. Here are some of the features of the Oppo F7
- Facial unlock
- 16 AI-based scene recognition
- 16MP rear camera with portrait mode and vivid colour
- 25MP selfie camera
- AI-backed camera features
- Group selfie beautification
- Live video beautification
- AR stickers
- Full screen multitasking (pop-up)
