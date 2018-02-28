Purported OnePlus 6 shows bezel-less screen with iPhone X-like notch

-
OnePlus, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone. The reported smartphone is reported to be the OnePlus 6, a successor of the OnePlus 5T due to be announced sometime in June this year. Based on a leaked image posted by an online technology portal Slashleaks, the purported OnePlus 6 seems to get a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front with a notch that accommodates selfie camera, earphone and couple of sensors – similar to the Asus Zenfone 5-series or Apple iPhone X. On the back, the smartphone seems to get an all-glass treatment – instead of aluminium construction that was there in the predecessors (OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T).
The dual-camera set-up, which was introduced in the OnePlus 5, is reported to be aligned vertically and placed at the centre aligned.In OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer moved the fingerprint scanner at the back to accommodate ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio screen on the front. In the OnePlus 6, the fingerprint scanner seems to stay at the back, but get a new design that looks close to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S9-series. The alleged image of the OnePlus 6 shows that the phone would run on the Android Oreo v 8.1 covered under OxygenOS v 5.1. The OnePlus 5T features Oxygen OS 5.0.3, which hints that the upcoming smartphone might get additional software optimisations to support all-screen mode. Going by OnePlus history, it is easy to assume that the leaked images could have been of one of the early prototypes. OnePlus still has ample time to finalise the design and other aspects of the upcoming flagship device.
