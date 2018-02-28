Purported OnePlus 6 shows bezel-less screen with iPhone X-like notch

OnePlus, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone. The reported smartphone is reported to be the 6, a successor of the 5T due to be announced sometime in June this year. Based on a leaked image posted by an online portal Slashleaks, the purported 6 seems to get a major design overhaul, along with a new all-screen front with a notch that accommodates selfie camera, earphone and couple of sensors – similar to the Asus Zenfone 5-series or On the back, the smartphone seems to get an all-glass treatment – instead of aluminium construction that was there in the predecessors ( 3, 3T, 5 and 5T). The dual-camera set-up, which was introduced in the 5, is reported to be aligned vertically and placed at the centre aligned.

In 5T, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer moved the fingerprint scanner at the back to accommodate ultra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio screen on the front. In the 6, the fingerprint scanner seems to stay at the back, but get a new design that looks close to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S9-series.

The alleged image of the 6 shows that the phone would run on the Android Oreo v 8.1 covered under OxygenOS v 5.1. The 5T features Oxygen OS 5.0.3, which hints that the upcoming smartphone might get additional software optimisations to support all-screen mode.

Going by history, it is easy to assume that the leaked images could have been of one of the early prototypes. still has ample time to finalise the design and other aspects of the upcoming flagship device.