Razer Phone with gaming-ready 120Hz display, dual-camera set-up launched

Razer, a gaming-centric company based in Singapore, has officially unveiled its first gaming smartphone -- The smartphone runs on Android operating system and boots Nougat out of the box with a promised Oreo update scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

The brings some of the first advancements in the smartphone arena. The phone sports a 5.7-inch LCD screen of QHD resolution with wide color gamut and 120Hz refresh rate, a first for any smartphone available until now. The phone also features an adaptive refresh technology, which according to company’s claims syncs the GPU and the display to ensure lag-free performance at high frame rates without compromising the battery life. The phone offers dedicated amplifier powered stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

The is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone sports dual camera set-up on the back that utilises a 12-megapixel primary lens of f/1.75 aperture and a 13 MP fixed focus lens of f/2.6 aperture. On the front, the smartphone uses an 8 MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a fingerprint scanner housed under power key on the side.

The forgo 3.5mm audio jack and houses USB type-C, which doubles as charging, data transfer and audio port. The phone is launched at a price tag of $700, which makes it a worthy challenger in flagship smartphone race – especially with the gaming-oriented features.