Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) unveiling today: Here is how to watch live stream

Chinese smartphone manufacturer will on April 25 unveil the Mi 6X, a successor to the Mi 5X, launched last year, at an event in its home country .

Here is how you can watch live stream of the event

The event is scheduled at 2 PM (CST) or 11:30 AM (IST). The company would live stream the event on its official online portal in China. The company has also listed the Xiaomi Mi 6X product page, where the phone’s promo, followed by a live video space with comments section is currently active. However, the live streaming would start only at 11:30AM (IST).

Mi 6X specifications

Based on specifications leaked on TENAA, the Mi 6X is expected to sport a 5.99-inch fullHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC) and is reported to launch in three variants -- 4GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB. The phone is also expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on the back a selfie camera with LED flashlight support on the front. The dual-camera set-up is expected to sport a 20-megapixel lens paired with an 8MP telephoto lens. As for the selfie camera, the phone is expected to sport a 20MP lens. Both the rear camera and the front camera are also expected to feature artificial intelligence-based scene selection modes, something that was seen in the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone would be powered by a 2,910 mAh battery.

Mi 6X Price

The Mi 6X is expected to be priced around RMB 1,799 (Rs 19,000) for the base model and RMB 1,999 (Rs 21,000) for the top-end variant.

Mi 6X India launch

The Mi 5X was the first smartphone launched in India as an Android One device. Called the MI A1, the phone had stock Android Nougat, instead of the MIUI operating system that was there in its Chinese counterpart. Now, with today’s unveiling of the Mi 6X, it is expected that the phone would launch in India, too, as a successor to the Mi A1 and be branded as Mi A2. However, there has been no official confirmation around it, yet.

What is Android One?

Android One is a Google’s initiative for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which assures timely operating system upgrade and security patches. The Android One devices offer stock Android experience with no bloatware installed.

What about Mi A1, the Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone

The Mi A1 was launched in India last year at Rs 14,999. It was the first device from the stable of to run stock Google Android instead of the Mi user interface, which has been part of all other devices.

Apart from stock Google Android, the key feature of the Mi A1 was its dual-camera set-up at the back utilising dual 12 megapixel sensors – wide angle and telephoto lens. The telephoto 50mm telephoto lens captures the main image and wide-angle lens measures the depth of field to create bokeh effect, which blurs the background. The dual camera set-up enables up to 2x optical zoom capabilities and up to 10x digital zoom.





Mi A1 specifications

The Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen protected with curved glass. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. The smartphone comes bundled with free unlimited storage on Google Photos to sync and store images and videos on the Google cloud platform. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor placed at the top centre and comes with a dedicated amplifier for enhanced audio output.

Competitors

Nokia 6 (2018)

The new range of smartphones from the stable of Finnish smartphone maker Nokia comes with Android One guarantee. However, in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, the new Nokia 6 (2018) would compete with Mi A2.



Nokia 6 specifications and price

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm 630 processor, coupled with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charge The company’s claim that the fast charger takes 30 minutes to charge over 50 per cent battery. The phone boasts a 16MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs 16,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 on April 23 in India. Designed for the Indian consumer, the smartphone boasts the stock Android Oreo 8.1, a modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen, dual rear cameras, and a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.





Specifications and price

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. There is a dual camera set-up on the back which sports a 13MP and 5MP sensors. On the front, there is a selfie camera of 13MP and a soft LED flash for low-light photography. The company has priced the base model at Rs 10,999, and Rs 12,999 for the top-end variant. Asus also confirmed the 6GB RAM variant, priced at Rs 14,999, which will go on sale later.





