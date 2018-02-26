South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung on February 25 introduced the and Plus at the in Barcelona. The next-generation smartphones are built on the blueprint the of Galaxy 8-series, but with deeper artificial intelligence integration, enhanced camera modules and all-round multimedia capabilities. Multimedia, imaging, security and mobility have always been the core of Samsung’s Galaxy S-series. The 2018 flagship devices have evolved more on these to offer a complete package. Here are some of the key features of the devices: Camera In a first for any Galaxy S-series smartphone, the South Korean giant has integrated a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) lens in a super-speed dual-pixel sensor powered by a dedicated processor and memory chip. The camera in the and Plus has also improved on slow-motion capabilities. The smartphones, unlike any of its previous generation, now support slow-mo up to 960 frames per second – that challenges Sony’s monopoly in this segment. variable aperture Both the devices offer automatic motion detection, a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record – all that users have to do is set up the shot. For content creators and social media enthusiasts alike, the devices offer on-the-go remixing of shots with selected background music tracks or a tune from playlist. AR Emoji The camera unit in the devices now supports animated emojis. They use a data-based machine learning algorithm which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model reflecting and imitating expressions like winks and nods, for personalisation. Motion Capture was in early stages when it was launched alongside Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. However, Samsung’s intelligence platform has evolved to be a much more capable now.

In the Galaxy S9-series, is integrated into the camera. It uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, also generates information directly on top of the image that the camera is pointing at.