Snippets: Cyber security benefits

A new cyber security report from Vodafone, Cyber Security: The Innovation Accelerator, highlights a strong link between how cyber security is used and business success, with 86 per cent of high-growth companies seeing information security as an enabler of new opportunities, rather than simply a means of defence. The research showed a number of perceived benefits that strong cyber security can bring to the relationship between an organisation and its customers. Eighty-nine per cent businesses said improving cyber security would enhance customer loyalty and trust, and also felt ...