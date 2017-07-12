Snippets: Mind the breach gap

About 49% are not confident that their data would be protected, should their perimeter be breached

Despite the increasing number of data breaches and nearly 36.6 million data records being lost or stolen in India in 2016, majority of IT professionals still believe perimeter security is effective at keeping unauthorised users out of their networks. However, firms are under investing in technology that could protect their business, according to the findings of the fourth-annual Data Security Confidence Index published by Gemalto, one of the leading global digital security company. Surveying 1,050 IT decision makers worldwide, businesses feel that perimeter security is ...

STR Team