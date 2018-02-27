Sony Mobile on February 26 announced the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The next-generation Xperia-series is built around a new concept design with incremental updates overall to fit in the league of premium smartphone range of 2018. The Xperia range has always been in focus for its multimedia and imaging capabilities, and the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact get major updates on this front. Both the smartphones get advanced camera, display and audio technology, along with a new design for modern outlook. Sony Xperia XZ2 The Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are similar in most departments – features, imagining and multimedia capabilities, besides technical specifications. However, the screen and design language are areas where the two are different from each other. Screen The Xperia XZ2 Compact sports a 5-inch fullHD+ screen compared with the 5.7-inch fullHD+ one in the Xperia XZ2. However, both smartphones boast a modern 18:9 aspect ratio that reduces the bezels overall.
Apart from the new aspect ratio screen, the screen in next-generation flagship models also gets HDR support, coupled with Sony’s BRAVIA and X-reality technology.Compact Audio The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact sport front-mounted stereo speaker set-ups, powered by Sony’s S-Force Front Surround sound technology. The devices also incorporate a new haptic experience -- Dynamic Vibration System -- which analyses audio data to create haptic feedback for immersive experience. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact The phones use Hi-Resolution Audio together with DSEE HX technology for upscaling, along with enhanced Bluetooth technology LDAC for wireless High-Resolution Audio. Camera The Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact both sport a 19-megapixel primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera each. The camera unit in both the devices gets an updated Motion Eye technology now capable of recording 4K HDR movies – a first for any smartphone. The new devices also upgrade the slow-motion recording capabilities. Both smartphones get 960fps slow-mo video recording in fullHD resolution, up from HD resolution in the predecessors. Specifications The two devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE modem, which allows connection speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. Durability of smartphones is ensured with the use of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in Xperia XZ2 and anti-scratch hard-grade polycarbonate in Xperia XZ2 Compact.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU