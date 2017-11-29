Surprise! OnePlus 3, 3T also had OnePlus 5T's face-unlock feature all along

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus
has been promoting face unlocking as one of the OnePlus
5T, besides other upgrades that the phone brings. The feature is promised to roll out in the OnePlus
5 with the Android Oreo update. However, the yesteryear’s flagships are said to have been kept out from the list of phones that get the feature in the software update.
If you are using one of the earlier OnePlus
flagships – OnePlus
3 and OnePlus
3T – and thinking of upgrading to the OnePlus
5T only for its face-unlock feature, we have a reason for you to stick around for a little more.
It turns out, the face unlock feature has all along been available in the OnePlus
3 and OnePlus
3T devices as well -- sitting within the settings options. And, it works flawlessly -- almost as quickly as the one in the latest flagship.
Here’s how to enable the face-unlock feature in the OnePlus
3 and OnePlus
3T devices running on the Android Oreo operating system:
Step 1: Go to settings and look for ‘security & fingerprint’ option and click on it
Step 2:
In the security & fingerprint option, there is another option of ‘Smart Unlock’ under the device security tab
Step 3: The smart unlock option provides 5 different ways that can be used to unlock the device – On-body detection, Trusted places, Trusted devices, Trusted face and Trusted voice. Click on Trusted face option to set up the face-unlock feature
Step 4:
Find a place, which is not too bright or too dim before setting up the face-unlock feature, and hold the phone at the eye level
Step 5:
The phone recognises your face in the same manner as the OnePlus
5T does.
Step 6:
Voila! You can now unlock your device using the face-unlock feature.
The face-unlock feature works under most lighting conditions. It is as swift and accurate as in the OnePlus
5T. However, unlike the OnePlus
5T, the face-unlock feature in the OnePlus
3 and OnePlus
3T does not take you to home screen after unlocking your phone.
