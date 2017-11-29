Surprise! OnePlus 3, 3T also had OnePlus 5T's face-unlock feature all along

Chinese smartphone maker has been promoting face unlocking as one of the 5T, besides other upgrades that the phone brings. The feature is promised to roll out in the 5 with the Android Oreo update. However, the yesteryear’s flagships are said to have been kept out from the list of phones that get the feature in the software update.

If you are using one of the earlier flagships – 3 and 3T – and thinking of upgrading to the 5T only for its face-unlock feature, we have a reason for you to stick around for a little more.

It turns out, the face unlock feature has all along been available in the 3 and 3T devices as well -- sitting within the settings options. And, it works flawlessly -- almost as quickly as the one in the latest flagship.

Here’s how to enable the face-unlock feature in the 3 and 3T devices running on the Android Oreo operating system:

Step 1: Go to settings and look for ‘security & fingerprint’ option and click on it



Step 2: In the security & fingerprint option, there is another option of 'Smart Unlock' under the device security tab



Step 3: The smart unlock option provides 5 different ways that can be used to unlock the device – On-body detection, Trusted places, Trusted devices, Trusted face and Trusted voice. Click on Trusted face option to set up the face-unlock feature



Step 4: Find a place, which is not too bright or too dim before setting up the face-unlock feature, and hold the phone at the eye level



Step 5: The phone recognises your face in the same manner as the 5T does.



Step 6: Voila! You can now unlock your device using the face-unlock feature.