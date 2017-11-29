Surprise! OnePlus 3, 3T also had OnePlus 5T's face-unlock feature all along

JUST IN
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 5T

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has been promoting face unlocking as one of the OnePlus 5T, besides other upgrades that the phone brings. The feature is promised to roll out in the OnePlus 5 with the Android Oreo update. However, the yesteryear’s flagships are said to have been kept out from the list of phones that get the feature in the software update.

If you are using one of the earlier OnePlus flagships – OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T – and thinking of upgrading to the OnePlus 5T only for its face-unlock feature, we have a reason for you to stick around for a little more.

It turns out, the face unlock feature has all along been available in the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices as well -- sitting within the settings options. And, it works flawlessly -- almost as quickly as the one in the latest flagship.

Here’s how to enable the face-unlock feature in the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices running on the Android Oreo operating system:

Step 1: Go to settings and look for ‘security & fingerprint’ option and click on it

OnePlus face unlock feature
Step 2: In the security & fingerprint option, there is another option of ‘Smart Unlock’ under the device security tab

Step 3: The smart unlock option provides 5 different ways that can be used to unlock the device – On-body detection, Trusted places, Trusted devices, Trusted face and Trusted voice. Click on Trusted face option to set up the face-unlock feature

OnePlus face unlock feature
Step 4: Find a place, which is not too bright or too dim before setting up the face-unlock feature, and hold the phone at the eye level

Step 5: The phone recognises your face in the same manner as the OnePlus 5T does.

OnePlus face unlock feature
Step 6: Voila! You can now unlock your device using the face-unlock feature.

The face-unlock feature works under most lighting conditions. It is as swift and accurate as in the OnePlus 5T. However, unlike the OnePlus 5T, the face-unlock feature in the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T does not take you to home screen after unlocking your phone.

OnePlus face unlock feature
First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 09:55 IST

