The power of data

Today, marketers have access to a vast amount of data that they can use to better understand customers. Customers are no longer passive consumers of information but rather seek a personalised and human experience every time they interact with a brand. This digital transformation has created opportunities for new consumer conversations between the physical and digital and allowed marketers to track and understand every part of the consumer purchase cycle that was not previously possible. Harnessing insights from data using machine learning (ML) and can help marketers get ...