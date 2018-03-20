Vivo announces X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner, notch display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the X21 smartphone, a successor to X20 Plus UD, in China. The smartphone sports an iPhone X-like notch display and an – in special edition only -- which was first featured in its predecessor. The X21 sports a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display in 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with a dedicated artificial intelligence chip. The phone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options with 6GB RAM. The 128GB storage variant comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the 64GB variant sports a fingerprint scanner on the back. The smartphone houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera, which doubles as face recognition sensor powered by infrared On the back, there is a dual-camera module, which utilises a 12MP sensor of f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone houses a 3,200mAh battery with support for fast charging. It boots Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch 4.0 operating system out of the box.