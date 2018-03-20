Vivo announces X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner, notch display

-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced the X21 smartphone, a successor to X20 Plus UD, in China. The smartphone sports an iPhone X-like notch display and an in-display fingerprint scanner – in special edition only -- which was first featured in its predecessor. The Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display in 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with a dedicated artificial intelligence chip. The phone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options with 6GB RAM. The 128GB storage variant comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the 64GB variant sports a fingerprint scanner on the back. The smartphone houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera, which doubles as face recognition sensor powered by infrared technology. On the back, there is a dual-camera module, which utilises a 12MP sensor of f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
The phone houses a 3,200mAh battery with support for fast charging. It boots Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch 4.0 operating system out of the box.The 64GB and 128GB models have been priced at CNY 2,898 and CNY 3,198, respectively, in China. The prices translate to around Rs 30,000 and 34,000. The phone would be available in Aurora White, Ruby Red, and Black colour options. It would go on sale in China on March 24.
