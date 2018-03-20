Vivo V9 with notch display appears on Amazon before its March 23 launch

China-based smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the V9 in India on March 23. India, however, has published a dedicated page of the smartphone, confirming that the phone would be an Amazon-exclusive. The page also shows a picture of Aamir Khan, who has replaced Ranveer Singh as the brand’s official ambassador. Based on India’s listing page, the V9 would sport a modern design with a ‘notch’ display. The smartphone would also sport a dual-camera set-up on the back, powered by artificial intelligence. The specifications and features of the V9 are not official yet, but some leaks in the past have hinted the details mentioned below: V9 specifications The V9 is expected to sport a 6-inch fullHD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED, 19:9 aspect ratio screen with an iPhone X-inspired notch on top.

The phone is reported to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The dual rear cameras are expected to have 12-megapixel and 8 MP sensors, powered by a dedicated AI chip. On the front, the smartphone is reported to feature a 24MP wide-angle selfie camera, which also integrates AI for beauty mode and bokeh effect. ALSO READ: Vivo announces X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner, notch display