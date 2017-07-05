VSoft aims at pan-Indian coverage of ROOTS application

VSoft Technologies, a service provider for the banking sector, is aiming at a nationwide coverage of its ROOTS software. The application powers Rupay Enabled (KCC).

Odisha is the first state to implement ROOTS through the (OSCB). This bank has 17 (DCCBs) with 360 branches and 2,500 Primary Cooperative Societies (PACS), catering to over 5.3 million families.

"We have issued around 900,000 for disbursement to the farmers. Our aim is to replicate the Odisha model in other states too. Each state has to decide its requirement. As of now, we are the only player operating in this space", Murthy Veeraghanta, chairman and chief executive officer of

Farmers who are members of lack access to real-time money because they are not connected to to the National Financial Switch and the payments & settlement system.

ROOTS addresses this problem by storing all the information online ensuring faster processing of loans as eligibility checks are done in real time.

"The future is in a digital world and today, that future gets a little bit closer. VSoft's domain experts with decades of experience in banking and have achieved breakthrough innovation in building a unique software- ROOTS for cooperative banks by ushering flexibility and transparency in KCC loans for farmers", Veeraghanta said.

Under ROOTS, each farmer is issued with a RuPay enabled KCC which is linked to a savings account in the DCCB already connected to the integrated banking system. The farmer can use this card at any RuPay enabled ATM, micro ATM or Point of Sale (PoS) device for operations on the savings or KCC account.