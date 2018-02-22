WhatsApp Beta for Windows Phone, Android to allow group description

-
WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app, is currently testing a new feature in the beta release of Android and Windows Phone app. In the latest beta, the instant messaging app allows adding a group description to group chats. As of now, the description could be edited by members of the group.
However, that might be revised in final version with group description access limited to admins only.In the beta version, the group description feature has a limit of 500 characters. According to WABetaInfo, an online portal that tracks WhatsApp updates, the new group description has possibly been added to educate new members about the group’s purpose before joining it. Recently, WhatsApp was reported to be working on a new update that would give extended privileges to group admins. The new beta update might be in line with the final update that might come with more such features for group admins. The instant messaging app recently rolled out an update integrated with universal payment interface-based digital payments feature in India. The feature is still in testing phase and may roll out to all the users soon. ALSO READ: Want to transfer money via Whatsapp? Still not official yet in India
