WhatsApp Beta for Windows Phone, Android to allow group description

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app, is currently testing a new feature in the beta release of Android and Windows Phone app. In the latest beta, the allows adding a group description to group chats. As of now, the description could be edited by members of the group. However, that might be revised in final version with group description access limited to admins only.

In the beta version, the group description feature has a limit of 500 characters. According to WABetaInfo, an online portal that tracks updates, the new group description has possibly been added to educate new members about the group’s purpose before joining it.

Recently, was reported to be working on a new update that would give extended privileges to group admins. The new beta update might be in line with the final update that might come with more such features for group admins.