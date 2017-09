Google in August announced Oreo and released a list of smartphone manufacturers that will be updating their soon. The Pixel and Nexus will be the first among the first to receive the update and Google has already confirmed that the carrier testing is underway and the will receive it soon.

Here are the that that will receive the update:

Google

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL





Nexus The upcoming Pixel devices, which are launching on October 4 are expected to run out of the box.

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Motorola

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto X4

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5s

Moto G5s Plus

The rather small list does not feature any phone from Moto C-series and Moto E-series, which are budget-series smartphone and have been of great demand in price conscious Indian market. While the list is mandated for the US , it is still to be seen if releases another list for India and include C-series and E-series in it.

OnePlus

5

3T

3

HMD Global

8

6

5

3

HTC

HTC U11

HTC U Ultra

HTC 10

(Tentative)

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 Active

Galaxy A7 (2017)

Galaxy A5 (2017)

Galaxy A3 (2017)

Galaxy J7 (2017)

Galaxy J5 (2017)

Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy Tab S3

Galaxy C9 Pro

Galaxy C7 Pro

Galaxy J7 Prime

Sony Xperia

X

X Performance

XZ

X Compact

XZ Premium

XZs

XA1

XA1 Ultra

Touch

XA1 Plus



The recently announced Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will both launch with Oreo pre-installed.