Woohoo app turns your unused gift cards to digital cash

As India leaps towards a digital economy, the adoption of digital wallet services is on the rise as well. Given the basic purpose of digital wallets – to allow seamless financial transactions through an app – there are several such that can be used to make the transactions on different occasions. One of the short-comings of using such is that none of them offer a comprehensive set of services, making it hard to use just one app for all digital transactions.

Woohoo, an app that provides a unique platform to retailers, currency partners and consumers, addresses this issue by aggregating the balance of digital wallets at one place that can be used to send gifts, make transaction at retail outlets, dine out and buy tickets online. Also, Woohoo enables users to store digital from 150-plus partnered brands and from banks in one single app, thus allowing users to seamlessly manage and under one umbrella.





Of late, the app has been updated and now offers secondary market trading facility for buying and selling This new update allows user to trade their gift cards, in secondary market for digital money, which can then be used for services like sending gifts, transacting at retail outlets, dining out and buying tickets online – at selected Woohoo merchants. Also, the app sends a reminder before the saved gift card expires so that the user can use it or sell it in the secondary market.





The is easy to use as well. The user can register through his mobile number and log in within seconds. Once logged in, the app provides on-screen guidance that helps understanding the tools and features of the options.

The app has six primary tabs or utility tools on the home screen: discounted cards, sell gift cards, buy gift cards, redeem Woohoo, manage and send free greetings.

Other app settings can be accessed through top left, and the app notifications can be checked by clicking on the top right bell icon.

The app is not without its limitations. While it allows aggregating the sum of wallets balance, not all digital wallets are supported. In fact, the list of wallets supported is very thin and big names like PayTm and FreeCharge are missing.

There is no direct way to transact at the vendors using the sum of aggregated wallets amount. The amount aggregated in the app can primarily be used to buy of over 100 brands. These can be redeemed at the brands. Also, the usage of the app is limited to Woohoo supported merchants only.