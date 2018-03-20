Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S may not be too different from bezel-less flagship Mi Mix 2

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to announce the the Mi Mix 2S, the next iteration of its bezel-less smartphones, on March 27. Before the official launch, however, the phone’s official promo material has been leaked and it drops a few hints on what to expect from the device. Unlike the previous leak, which showed the bezel-less smartphone with all-screen display and a minute cut-out on the top-right corner for a selfie camera, the new leak shows an altogether new design, in line with the current breed of the Mi Mix 2. Based on the new leak, the would sport a Mi Mix 2-inspired design, with three-side bezel-less screen and a minimal bezel on the bottom. However, the front camera placement is not clearly visible and the phone might get a new space to host it. As for specifications and features, the phone would boast system-on-chip (SoC); this was confirmed by the company spokesperson on social media.

Based on leaked images, the phone is expected to sport a 256GB internal storage and up to 8 GB of RAM. However, another variant with a lower storage option could be there as well.