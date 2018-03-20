Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S may not be too different from bezel-less flagship Mi Mix 2

-
-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is gearing up to announce the the Mi Mix 2S, the next iteration of its bezel-less smartphones, on March 27. Before the official launch, however, the phone’s official promo material has been leaked and it drops a few hints on what to expect from the device. Unlike the previous leak, which showed the bezel-less smartphone with all-screen display and a minute cut-out on the top-right corner for a selfie camera, the new leak shows an altogether new design, in line with the current breed of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. Based on the new leak, the Mi Mix 2S would sport a Mi Mix 2-inspired design, with three-side bezel-less screen and a minimal bezel on the bottom. However, the front camera placement is not clearly visible and the phone might get a new space to host it. As for specifications and features, the phone would boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC); this was confirmed by the company spokesperson on social media.
Based on leaked images, the phone is expected to sport a 256GB internal storage and up to 8 GB of RAM. However, another variant with a lower storage option could be there as well.In terms of imaging, the previous leak revealed that the upcoming device would sport a dual-camera set-up on the back. However, there is no confirmation around it and we would have to wait until the official launch on March 27 to get the final details.
