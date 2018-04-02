Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 9.5 stable ROM for Redmi Note 5: Full changelog here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started rolling out in India the for the smartphone. The new operating system update is still based on Google’s Android Nougat operating system, but with some major improvements and customisation.

The MIUI 9.5 is currently rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) update, and the users can download and install it through the software update option available in the phone’s settings menu. The OTA version installs the update files without deleting the phone’s content and settings.

However, for advance users who want to fresh install the MIUI 9.5 ROM, the full update file is also available and can be downloaded from the official MI forum. You can install it using the fastboot ROM flash option. In fresh install, however, the phone’s storage would be wiped out, so it is advised that you take a full back-up before installing.

Here is the full changelog of the MIUI 9.5 update:

Highlights

System

Optimisation - New format for floating notifications in the landscape mode (Full screen display)

Fix - System launcher kept stopping after adding or opening widgets after the update to 7.11.10

Fix - Settings force closed when apps were installed

Contacts

New - Press and hold a button on the dial pad to quick dial a number

Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar

Optimisation - Improved TalkBack in the notification shade

Optimisation - Improved Bluetooth switch responsiveness

Optimisation - Second confirmation for turning on Demo mode

Home screen

Fix - System launcher stops working after update to 7.12.1

Themes

Optimisation - Adjustments for theme details

Fix - Home screen wasn't displayed correctly after switching back to default theme

Gallery

New - Add photos to favorites

New - Optimise local storage to free up space

Optimisation - You can select custom covers for albums with people

Optimisation - Automatic downloads for photos from Mi Cloud

Fix - Couldn't crop scrolling screenshots

Backup

New - Resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over

New - Transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover

Screen Recorder

New - Sound recording options for Screen recorder

Mi Apps

New - Add the must-have recommendations for new users

Optimisation - Brand new homepage of Mi Apps with visual and UI effect highly enhanced

Fix - Issues with screenshots in landscape mode

Browser

New - Revamped start page and optimised performance

New - Quick search options

New - Adjusted the position of the search bar

New - Optimised Browser's kernel

Security

Fix - Security center FC when 'Installed app' is selected in 'Settings'

MI Wallet