Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 9.5 stable ROM for Redmi Note 5: Full changelog here

-
ALSO READXiaomi rolls out MIUI 9.5 update; know timeline, list of supported devices Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might sport 18:9 screen, dual-camera set-up on back Xiaomi to launch Flipkart-exclusive Redmi phone on Feb 14; details here Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Modestly priced ultra-wide screen version of Note 4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Modern screen, dual camera at premium price
-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has started rolling out in India the MIUI 9.5 update for the Redmi Note 5 smartphone. The new operating system update is still based on Google’s Android Nougat operating system, but with some major improvements and customisation.
The MIUI 9.5 is currently rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) update, and the Redmi Note 5 users can download and install it through the software update option available in the phone’s settings menu. The OTA version installs the update files without deleting the phone’s content and settings.
However, for advance users who want to fresh install the MIUI 9.5 ROM, the full update file is also available and can be downloaded from the official MI forum. You can install it using the fastboot ROM flash option. In fresh install, however, the phone’s storage would be wiped out, so it is advised that you take a full back-up before installing.
Here is the full changelog of the MIUI 9.5 update:
Highlights
- New - Resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over
- New - Revamped start page and optimised performance
- New - Quick search options
- New - Adjusted the position of the search bar
- New - Optimised Browser's kernel
- New - Transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover
- New - Sound recording options for Screen recorder
- Optimisation - New format for floating notifications in the landscape mode (Full screen display)
System
- Optimisation - New format for floating notifications in the landscape mode (Full screen display)
- Fix - System launcher kept stopping after adding or opening widgets after the update to 7.11.10
- Fix - Settings force closed when apps were installed
Contacts
- New - Press and hold a button on the dial pad to quick dial a number
Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar
- Optimisation - Improved TalkBack in the notification shade
- Optimisation - Improved Bluetooth switch responsiveness
- Optimisation - Second confirmation for turning on Demo mode
Home screen
- Fix - System launcher stops working after update to 7.12.1
Themes
- Optimisation - Adjustments for theme details
- Fix - Home screen wasn't displayed correctly after switching back to default theme
Gallery
- New - Add photos to favorites
- New - Optimise local storage to free up space
- Optimisation - You can select custom covers for albums with people
- Optimisation - Automatic downloads for photos from Mi Cloud
- Fix - Couldn't crop scrolling screenshots
Backup
- New - Resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over
- New - Transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover
Screen Recorder
- New - Sound recording options for Screen recorder
Mi Apps
- New - Add the must-have recommendations for new users
- Optimisation - Brand new homepage of Mi Apps with visual and UI effect highly enhanced
- Fix - Issues with screenshots in landscape mode
Browser
- New - Revamped start page and optimised performance
- New - Quick search options
- New - Adjusted the position of the search bar
- New - Optimised Browser's kernel
Security
- Fix - Security center FC when 'Installed app' is selected in 'Settings'
MI Wallet
- Optimisation - Better page guide in the Accessibility mode
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU