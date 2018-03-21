Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 9.5 update; know timeline, list of supported devices

Chinese product maker on March 20 announced the rollout of its next iteration of Android-based operating system MIUI. Dubbed the 5, the Android-based OS global stable ROM would roll out to 30 of Xiaomi’s smartphones, including the recently launched Redmi 5, and Pro. The rollout would take place in three batches, the first of which would get the over-the-air (OTA) update starting from the last week of March. The supported devices in the first batch include the Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Qualcomm/Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3S, Prime, Redmi 4A and MTK.

The second batch of devices would get the update in early April and the supported devices are the Redmi Note 5A Prime/Redmi Y1, Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4X, Mi 6 and

The last batch of smartphones would get the update in mid-April. The supported devices in the last batch include the Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi MIX, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4.

Though the company has charted out a plan for the update, it has so far stated that the dates are estimated and likely to change.