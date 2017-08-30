YouTube gets new design, brings more features to app

YouTube, the online video streaming portal, has updated its mobile app for intuitive user experience. The app update applies Google’s Material design that brings host of new features and redefined the existing ones of the app.

Here are the key new features added to the app:

Design: The navigation tabs are moved to the bottom and now features two new tabs – Library and Account. The header is coloured in white so that the content can take the lead.

Gestures: The app supports double tap gestures on the left or right side, which fast forward or rewind 10 seconds of a video. In the coming months, accoridng to the The app supports double tap gestures on the left or right side, which fast forward or rewind 10 seconds of a video. In the coming months, accoridng to the YouTube official blogpost , the app will get more gesture support that will allow users to jump between videos with a swipe of your hand -- swipe left to watch a previous video or swipe right to watch the next one.

Speed control: The app now supports playback speed control. You can either slowdown or fast-forward the videos at whatever speed you prefer.





Aspect ratio: Soon, the player will seamlessly change shape to match the video format, such as vertical, square or horizontal. That means you will get the best viewing experience automatically – including vertical videos with no black bars on the sides.

Browse: The updated app shows a row of suggested videos at the bottom while watching videos in full screen.