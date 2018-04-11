ZTE Iceberg concept shows glass design, notch on top, bottom: Details here

-
Started as a concept in the iPhone X, the notch-based screen format has taken little time to become a rage, inspiring severalmanufacturers of Google Android-backed smartphones to adopt and roll out models based on the new screen format. However, the notch-based screen iteration adopted by Android-based smartphone manufacturers has a flaw – a thin chin, which is not there in the iPhone X.
The chin or bottom bezel in notch-screen based smartphones might soon become history. Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has submitted a concept smartphone model with iF World Design that shows what is coming next. Touted as the ZTE Iceberg, the smartphone concept image shows an almost bezel-less design with tiny notches on the top and bottom.
The image shows a smartphone with an edge-to-edge display with dual notches and rounded corners covered inside a glass shell. The phone’s rounded edges allow the cover glass to form transparent corners. These make the smartphone resemble ice, and hence the name Iceberg.
According to information shared by ZTE on the ‘iF World Design’ guide page, the phone would feature a front-firing speaker under the bottom-mounted notch. The top notch seems to sport front camera, earpiece and sensors – similar to how other smartphones use it for.
ZTE has also provided development time and tentative launch time, along with target regions and groups. According to the information shared, the phone would take 13-24 months. So, the first model based on the Iceberg concept should be finalised and launched only after 2018. The consumer centric smartphone, after launch, would be available for users in Asia, Europe and North America.
