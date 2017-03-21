Session 1: The Chase for Retail Customers

Banks are facing huge challenges in lending. Corporates are not borrowing, or going to the bond/CP market. On the retail side, NBFCs and P2P lenders are reaching out to customers. With a variety of alternative providers ranging from retailers to mobile operators to tech giants to financial startups snapping at their heels, India's banks cannot take their incumbency for granted. Most banks, it is believed, do not live up to their promise of customer-centricity, leaving the door wide open for non-banking players, such as fintech companies, to take a quick share of the market by offering products, services, solutions and experiences that really work in their customers' favour. So what are banks doing in this space to attract retail customers? How will banks look like three years down the road?

Also, Asset Quality Review issues may be behind us, but new banks, threat of digital, Basel-III capital requirement, large corporate exposure, the big merger of SBI and associates and the possible merger of other PSU banks, the valuation chasm between public and private sector banks, IFRS, and liquidity are all challenges for the banking sector.