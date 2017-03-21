Banking Round Table 2016
India's banks cannot take their incumbency for granted in a market where fintech companies are offering products, services, solutions and experiences to a similar set of customers. What are banks doing in this space to attract retail customers; as data, analytics, robots and artificial intelligence enter the world of banking? Industry heads discuss the issue at Business Standard Banking Round Table 2016.
Session 1: The Chase for Retail Customers
Banks are facing huge challenges in lending. Corporates are not borrowing, or going to the bond/CP market. On the retail side, NBFCs and P2P lenders are reaching out to customers. With a variety of alternative providers ranging from retailers to mobile operators to tech giants to financial startups snapping at their heels, India's banks cannot take their incumbency for granted. Most banks, it is believed, do not live up to their promise of customer-centricity, leaving the door wide open for non-banking players, such as fintech companies, to take a quick share of the market by offering products, services, solutions and experiences that really work in their customers' favour. So what are banks doing in this space to attract retail customers? How will banks look like three years down the road?
Also, Asset Quality Review issues may be behind us, but new banks, threat of digital, Basel-III capital requirement, large corporate exposure, the big merger of SBI and associates and the possible merger of other PSU banks, the valuation chasm between public and private sector banks, IFRS, and liquidity are all challenges for the banking sector.
Aditya Puri
MD, HDFC Bank
Arun Tiwari
CMD, Union Bank of India
Chanda Kochhar
MD & CEO,ICICI Bank
Shikha Sharma
MD & CEO,Axis Bank
Pramit Jhaveri
CEO, Citibank India
Rajiv Lall
MD & CEO,IDFC Bank
Session 2: Digital Disruption in Financial Services
The banking technology landscape has totally changed in a year. Mobile banking, wallets and digital disruption are a given today and the discourse has moved on to banks incubating startups as angel investors and get a first mover advantage of tech development as data, analytics, robots, and Artificial Intelligence enter the world of banking. What is fintech, what are companies in the space doing and what are the emerging trends.
Shiv Kumar Bhasin
CTO,State bank of India
Shinjini Kumar
CEO,Paytm Payments bank
Rajesh Mirjankar
MD & CEO,InfrasoftTech
Ramas Venkatachalam
MD India and south Asia,FIS
Madhivanan Balakrishnan
Chief Technology & Digital Officer,ICICI Bank
Nitin Chugh
Country Head - Digital Banking, HDFC Bank
|9.00 AM - 9.55 AM
|Registration
|9.55 AM - 10.00 AM
|Welcome Address and opening remarks.
|10.00 AM - 11.15 AM
|First Panel Discussion: The Chase for Retail Customers
|11.15 AM - 11.30 AM
|Q & A
|11.30 AM - 12.45 AM
|Second Panel Discussion: Digital Disruption in Financial Services
|12.45 AM - 1.00 PM
|Q & A
|1.00 PM - 1.05 PM
|Vote of Thanks
|1.05pm onwards
|Lunch