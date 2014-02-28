-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Indian billionaires cash in on market rally
The stock market rally has made India's top 100 billionaires richer by 40% in the last one year. As many as 32 have more than ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Making it all happen
A caretaker for the art collection, a planner who brings SRK to perform at the daughter's wedding, an image consultant - the ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Gurus and mentors
They might have made their fortunes through sheer hard work, but Indian billionaires still like to be guided by spiritual powers
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
You only live once
Indian billionaires do not believe in sitting on their wealth. They'd rather go out and a buy a plane or two, or an expensive ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
What billionaires teach their children
Contrary to popular perception, super rich parents do try to ensure their children grow up knowing the value of money
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Internet entrepreneurs: The next big thing
They're not there yet, but they're getting close. Having gained investor confidence, these new economy entrepreneurs are pushing ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Let art define your wealth
Only a few billionaires collect art with understanding, or passion. But it is only a matter of time before mediocrity of opinion ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Who wants to be a billionaire?
You realise that being in the billionaires' club comes with its own baggage. You have to live up to other people's assumption of ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Money passes the screen test
Money. It's been a bad word in Indian cinema for a long, long time. And moneyed businessmen? Worse
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Redefining the term 'rich'
Do we want our children to worship money?
-
June 22, 2014, Sunday
'India has highest percentage of HNWIs wanting to give back to society'
According to the World Wealth Report 2014, these individuals want to donate to health, education and children's causes
-
March 29, 2014, Saturday
Boutique cellar
The Vault in Mumbai offers curated tasting sessions for discerning connoisseurs with its fine selection of artisanal spirits. BS ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Volatile wealth
IT billionaires added huge wealth in 2013, while real estate barons lost thousands of crore. Stock-market riches can no longer be ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
A bauble and a dime
The incalculable wealth of the former royalty lies in their inheritance
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
But can money buy love?
Indian cinema has often portrayed the rich as greedy and pitched love against them
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
The billionaires' alchemist
Even those with the Midas touch need a bit of handholding sometimes. That's where these wealth managers step in
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Behind every muscle is a trainer
Billionaires pay trainers up to Rs 5,000 per hour to keep them in top physical shape. The authors list some of the most sought ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
What $1 million won't buy you
You might be proud of your millions in the bank, but there are a handful of things that are still beyond your reach - like T-Rex ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Who wants to be a billionaire?
Not all billionaires are profligate spenders who want to buy yachts and planes and live life king-size, indulging in every ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Leading ladies
In the world of billionaires and highest-paid CEOs, women are not easy to spot. But they are there, marginalised in number but ...
