Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley likely to address Sebi, RBI boards on Feb 10

Minister Jaitley is likely to address the boards of markets regulator Sebi and Reserve Bank on February 10, a said.



Soon after the presentation of Union Budget, it is a customary practice for the minister to address the boards of the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of (RBI).



The for 2018-19, which would also be the last full by the present NDA government, is scheduled to be presented on February 1.



A said the minister is likely to address the boards of Sebi and RBI on February 10, especially on topics related to the



Earlier, a leading stock brokers' group of National Exchanges Members of (Anmi) had suggested the government should reduce GST on brokerages to 12 per cent as well as scrap taxes on securities transactions and dividends.



Post GST, the burden of taxation on the transaction charges has increased, the grouping had said in a representation to the ministry.



It had requested the ministry to do away with the securities transaction tax and abolish dividend tax for growth of the capital markets.



According to the Anmi, the STT plays a detrimental role in enhancing liquidity and creation of depth in Indian capital market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)