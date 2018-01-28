Book Reviews & Features
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Laid to Rest' book review: Reliving Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death
All in all, this is a book only for people who are seriously obsessed with Subhas Chandra Bose, and how he met his end
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Book review: The sense of a woman through Deepa Narayan's 'Chup'
Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women explores the ways in which Indian society reinforces the negative views women ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
'From Command to Empathy' book review: Emotional Quotient for beginners
The fact is this: Emotional Intelligence is a powerful relationship instrument and the basic rules remain the same whether you ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
'Indian Instincts' book review: India, up close and partial
In other words, Ms Chatterji, the writer of the book under review, is earnest about her mission
March 04, 2018, Sunday
'Enlightenment Now' review: Pinker continues to see the glass half full
Improvements in health have bettered the human condition enormously
March 02, 2018, Friday
'Widows of Vidarbha' book review: Harvesting the living dead
Strap: Kota Neelima's book fails to capture the depth of one of India's biggest human tragedies
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
'Coffee Can Investing' to help investors find answers to their dilemmas
Besides discussing the coffee can portfolio, the book packs in a number of lessons that investors will find relevant to these ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Farooquee's book explains reality of growing up as a young Muslim in India
A well-timed book underscores the realities of growing up as part of a religious minority in an increasingly polarised country
February 22, 2018, Thursday
'On the Plateau of the Peak' book review: The art of gurudom
A book by a sibling can scarcely be expected to be objective; one that is commissioned by a commercial publisher even less so
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
'The Sheena Bora Case' book review: Mother of all crimes
Such was the frenzy around the case involving the murder of a good-looking young girl, obviously from a high-income group, ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
'The Heart is a Shifting Sea' review: Varieties of Indian matrimony
The Heart Is a Shifting Sea is the culmination of Ms Flock's search for those answers: a heavily reported work of nonfiction ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Laughter in serious times: 'The Book of Limericks' takes on events of 2017
Bibek Debroy somehow manages to balance his commitment to both this world and that of poetry with alarming ease
February 15, 2018, Thursday
'The Growth Delusion' book review: A pointless tirade against GDP
It is hard to recall the last time someone referred to India as the world most "beautiful" major economy just because it is the ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
In 'Brotopia,' Silicon Valley disrupts everything but the boys' club
How nerds became bros is one of the central stories in this book
February 09, 2018, Friday
Why Southeast Asia needs new scholarship
It is time to take stock of how relations between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have fared
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
'The Doomsday Machine' review: The nuts and bolts of Armageddon
Two decades since the end of the Cold War, America's nuclear arsenal remains the juggernaut that encourages global proliferation
February 04, 2018, Sunday
'That's What She Said' review: The acknowledgement gap
A book review by Robbie Myers
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Soha Ali Khan's 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' is an easy read
While Khan, much like most of her family, has been a Bollywood actor, she isn't as "famous" as her parents
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Explaining Godse
Book review of Why I Killed the Mahatma: Uncovering Godse's Defence
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Discontents of Trumpism
Trump grasped that America is suffering from an epistemological weakness as well as economic ones
March 11, 2018, Sunday
'Behemoth' book review: We are what we manufacture
Capitalism, naturally, takes advantage of such increasingly swift and secretive moves
March 10, 2018, Saturday
A goat for our times: A review from Perumal Murugan's new book 'Poonachi'
The book is more than political criticism, Murugan explores eco-criticism and eco-feminism
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
The 'establishment' Communist
This is not an autobiography or even a memoir in the strictest sense. It is a collection of his recollections, randomly ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
'Straight Talk on Trade' book review: We are all mercantilists now
Interestingly, Mr Rodrik's argument is not with such populists as President Trump or the British Conservative Party leaders who ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Ajoy Bose's book on Beatles is an account of a flirtation that went wrong
What went wrong between the Beatles and the Maharishi?
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Book review: Shadow boxing in Af-Pak
In the circumstances, the war became 'a humbling case study in the limits of American power'
February 25, 2018, Sunday
'Jackie, Janet & Lee' book review: A story of American 'royalty'
Taraborrelli presents a woman of passion, both sexual and emotional, whose facade somehow always remains in place
February 23, 2018, Friday
'The Real Life of the Parthenon' review: Who owns the Elgin Marbles?
Vigderman's approach is informed by Walter Benjamin's concept of an object's aura, a property embedded in time and history
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Book review: The unfinished revolution of Ukraine's Maidan protesters
The Ukrainian Night seeks to portray the ideals that animated the Maidan protesters of 2013
February 19, 2018, Monday
'The National Movement' review: Indian nationalism and its contentions
Dr Habib dates the start of the independence struggle from the 1857 uprising, highlighting its socio-economic origins
February 17, 2018, Saturday
'Why I am a Hindu' review: Song of Hinduism in Shashi Tharoor's new book
Shashi Tharoor's analysis ignores the many nuances of a religion that is facing fresh challenges in modernising India, says ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
'Nautanki Diaries' book review: Cartographer on a cycle
Mr Frank's book is evident even from the title. The similarities between him and Guevara are also not too stretched
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
'Odyssey of Courage' book review: Habil Khorakiwala's high five
The book is a treatise on social history of Indian businesses when chips were loaded against any technology- or science-based ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
'Dreamers' book review: How young Indians are changing their world
A new book encapsulates the aspirations that are driving young 'dreamers' in India's swanky urban cities and their rural ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Book review: Santro's story, from the driver's seat
Mr Subbu said the Santro's Zip Drive version was the first small car to have a power steering
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Pav Singh's '1984' book review: Anti-Sikh riots, for European eyes
He compares the use of phosphorous by mobs to burn the faces of their Sikh victims with the use of this chemical by German ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Nirmal John's 'Breach' reminds us that anyone can be a victim of cybertheft
Nirmal John's thought-provoking book reminds us that in the digital age neither individuals nor companies can be completely safe
February 01, 2018, Thursday
War games on the corporate whiteboard
Book review of The Forward-Looking Manager in a VUCA World
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
YouTube's viral appeal
Book review of Videocracy: How YouTube Is Changing the World . . . with Double Rainbows, Singing Foxes, and Other Trends We Can't ...
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Terms like 'womb on rent' censor commercial surrogacy: Anindita Majumdar
Anindita Majumdar, explores the world of commercial surrogacy and discusses her latest book on the subject in this interview with ...