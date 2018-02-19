Book Reviews & Features
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Laid to Rest' book review: Reliving Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death
All in all, this is a book only for people who are seriously obsessed with Subhas Chandra Bose, and how he met his end
March 11, 2018, Sunday
'Behemoth' book review: We are what we manufacture
Capitalism, naturally, takes advantage of such increasingly swift and secretive moves
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Book review: The sense of a woman through Deepa Narayan's 'Chup'
Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women explores the ways in which Indian society reinforces the negative views women ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
A goat for our times: A review from Perumal Murugan's new book 'Poonachi'
The book is more than political criticism, Murugan explores eco-criticism and eco-feminism
March 08, 2018, Thursday
'From Command to Empathy' book review: Emotional Quotient for beginners
The fact is this: Emotional Intelligence is a powerful relationship instrument and the basic rules remain the same whether you ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
The 'establishment' Communist
This is not an autobiography or even a memoir in the strictest sense. It is a collection of his recollections, randomly ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
'Indian Instincts' book review: India, up close and partial
In other words, Ms Chatterji, the writer of the book under review, is earnest about her mission
March 05, 2018, Monday
'Straight Talk on Trade' book review: We are all mercantilists now
Interestingly, Mr Rodrik's argument is not with such populists as President Trump or the British Conservative Party leaders who ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
'Enlightenment Now' review: Pinker continues to see the glass half full
Improvements in health have bettered the human condition enormously
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Ajoy Bose's book on Beatles is an account of a flirtation that went wrong
What went wrong between the Beatles and the Maharishi?
March 02, 2018, Friday
'Widows of Vidarbha' book review: Harvesting the living dead
Strap: Kota Neelima's book fails to capture the depth of one of India's biggest human tragedies
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Book review: Shadow boxing in Af-Pak
In the circumstances, the war became 'a humbling case study in the limits of American power'
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
'Coffee Can Investing' to help investors find answers to their dilemmas
Besides discussing the coffee can portfolio, the book packs in a number of lessons that investors will find relevant to these ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
'Jackie, Janet & Lee' book review: A story of American 'royalty'
Taraborrelli presents a woman of passion, both sexual and emotional, whose facade somehow always remains in place
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Farooquee's book explains reality of growing up as a young Muslim in India
A well-timed book underscores the realities of growing up as part of a religious minority in an increasingly polarised country
February 23, 2018, Friday
'The Real Life of the Parthenon' review: Who owns the Elgin Marbles?
Vigderman's approach is informed by Walter Benjamin's concept of an object's aura, a property embedded in time and history
February 22, 2018, Thursday
'On the Plateau of the Peak' book review: The art of gurudom
A book by a sibling can scarcely be expected to be objective; one that is commissioned by a commercial publisher even less so
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Book review: The unfinished revolution of Ukraine's Maidan protesters
The Ukrainian Night seeks to portray the ideals that animated the Maidan protesters of 2013
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
'The Sheena Bora Case' book review: Mother of all crimes
Such was the frenzy around the case involving the murder of a good-looking young girl, obviously from a high-income group, ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
'The National Movement' review: Indian nationalism and its contentions
Dr Habib dates the start of the independence struggle from the 1857 uprising, highlighting its socio-economic origins