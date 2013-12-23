-
October 06, 2017, Friday
How animals got their spots and stripes - according to maths
The theory is incredibly counter-intuitive, and we can only wonder how Turing discovered it
September 27, 2017, Wednesday
What happens when a bird strikes a plane?
Only about 5% of bird strikes result in damage to the aeroplane
August 25, 2017, Friday
Dark DNA: The phenomenon that could change how we think about evolution
Genome sequencing allows us to compare and contrast the DNA of different animals
May 01, 2017, Monday
The environmental trade-offs
You begin to think how language of economic forces legitimises appropriation of natural resources
January 02, 2017, Monday
Look up! Your guide to some of the best meteor showers for 2017
The parent is the comet or asteroid responsible for the debris through which the Earth passes each year
December 26, 2016, Monday
Driverless cars can save time, fuel in platoons: Study
Analysis shows relatively simple, straightforward schedules is optimal approach for saving fuel
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
South Asian satellite to be launched in March 2017, says ISRO
Modi had announced launching of a SAARC satellite as a gift for the benefit of members of the regional grouping
October 15, 2016, Saturday
Why the vast majority of women in India will never own a smartphone
Technology, promoted as a social equaliser, is having the opposite effect in one of the world's largest markets
October 06, 2016, Thursday
ISRO's GSAT-18 satellite launched by European Ariane
GSAT-18 will provide telecommunications services for India
April 18, 2015, Saturday
That streak in the sky
It's man-made, it's 450 tonnes in weight and yet glides brightly across the sky. The author tells you how you can see the ...
April 10, 2015, Friday
Should India worry about having fewer nuclear weapons than Pakistan?
Having more warheads does not necessarily translate to greater security because nuclear weapons are meant primarily to scare and ...
March 14, 2015, Saturday
The sunshine flyer
The absolute requirement for light-weight aircraft also involves new construction techniques
March 11, 2015, Wednesday
Around the world in a solar airplane
Solar Impulse plane lands in India to complete second leg of solar-powered flight around the world
November 15, 2014, Saturday
After Mars Mission, what is Isro planning next?
After the success of its missions to the Moon and Mars, which new frontier is ISRO looking to conquer?
November 15, 2014, Saturday
A quake warning, before it strikes
Universities are looking into the possibility that a smartphone app could send out alerts of coming quakes to cellphone users, ...
October 28, 2014, Tuesday
Is it a car? Is it a plane? It's the world's first flying car!
The AeroMobil is all set to be unveiled on Wednesday, and it could change the way you travel
June 24, 2014, Tuesday
Beware! Rote learning may lead to false memories
The discovery posits that the details of a memory become more subjective the more they are recalled..
December 28, 2013, Saturday
Wearable tech to dominate news in 2014 for technology
The next year is also expected to be an action-packed year for several chief executives of technology companies
December 23, 2013, Monday
McAfee spotlights "12 scams Of Christmas" to keep consumers digital lives safe
McAfee today released its annual "12 Scams of Christmas" list to educate the public on the most common scams that criminals use ...
December 23, 2013, Monday
New breakthrough could help improve telecommunication technology
Researchers have performed a study that can induce certain improvements to reduce the payload mass as well as to ensure the ...
