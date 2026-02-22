Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 07:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan finalises electoral rolls with over 51.5 million voters after SIR

Rajasthan finalises electoral rolls with over 51.5 million voters after SIR

The final electoral roll published on February 21 comprises 5,15,19,929 electors across 199 Assembly constituencies

vote, voting,elderly voters

The revision was carried out between October 27, 2025 and February 21, 2026, involving district election officials, booth-level officers and political party representatives to ensure transparency (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan has finalised its electoral rolls with more than 51.5 million voters following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official release, the final electoral roll published on February 21 comprises 5,15,19,929 electors across 199 Assembly constituencies. The exercise forms part of the Election Commission's periodic roll-purification and youth-enrolment drive in preparation for future elections.

Officials said the exercise recorded a net increase of 10,48,605 electors (2.08 per cent) between draft and final publication. Of the total voters, 2,69,57,881 are male, 2,45,61,486 are female, and 562 belong to the third gender category. The gender ratio improved from 909 to 911 during the revision period.

 

The number of young voters in the 18-19 age group rose by 4,35,061, reflecting intensified enrolment efforts among first-time voters.

The revision was carried out between October 27, 2025 and February 21, 2026, involving district election officials, booth-level officers and political party representatives to ensure transparency.

Officials said inclusion and correction of entries in the electoral roll would remain a continuous process, with provisions for online applications and appeals under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Weather today: Mercury set to rise in North India; rain likely over South

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

Weaponisation of tariffs must be condemned: Chidambaram slams Trump

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

India, Brazil discussed about US Supreme Court judgment, says MEA

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Speeding car kills food delivery rider in crash in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre committed to expansion of rapid rail connectivity across India: Modi

Topics : Election Commission of India rajasthan Rajasthan government Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance