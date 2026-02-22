PM Modi to flag off Namo Bharat train, Meerut Metro today; unveil projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services here on Sunday and address a public meeting, officials said.

According to information received from the district administration, the prime minister will arrive at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 am.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the helipad at Mohkampur near Shatabdi Nagar station by a state helicopter at 11.15 am.

Modi's helicopter is scheduled to land at the same helipad at 11.30 am, where he will be received by the chief minister.

At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. Thereafter, Modi and Adityanath will travel by metro up to Meerut South station.

From there, the prime minister will proceed by road to the public meeting venue at Mohiuddinpur, where he is expected to arrive around 1 pm. Before addressing the gathering, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects.

After spending about an hour at the venue, the prime minister will depart from the Mohiuddinpur helipad at around 2.10 pm for the Hindon Airport, officials added.

The inauguration forms part of the Centre's push to expand regional rapid transit systems aimed at reducing travel time, easing congestion and promoting sustainable urban mobility.

The Namo Bharat service is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, designed to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.