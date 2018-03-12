-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Singer Aditya Narayan rams his Mercedes into auto; to be arrested soon
Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt enhances surveillance along China, Pak borders amid growing threats
A holistic review of our infrastructural development and military modernisation programme has been undertaken, Nirmala Sitharaman ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh murder accused KT Naveen Kumar
Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Maharashtra farmers call off protest; Fadnavis bows to pressure: Highlights
The protesters, joined by tribals, had halted at the KJ Somaiya Ground before marching towards Azad Maidan on Monday morning
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
Even as it gave an interim relief to Karti Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court extended until March 22 the judicial custody of his ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
Four helicopters of the Indian Air Force and their 10 commandos are involved in the rescue operation in Kurangani forest fire
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi in his tweet about "other law firms" was referring to the searches carried out by the CBI at the Mumbai offices of Cyril ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Rajnath Singh's intervention sought
The Mizoram chief minister in the letter described the alleged firing by the Assam Police on Mizo youths as 'unfortunate and ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Aadhaar: UIDAI dismisses security breach claims as irresponsible
UIDAI said Aadhaar was like any other identity document and therefore, never to be treated as a confidential document
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Pakistan's ISI raids Indian diplomats in Islamabad, power supply cut
India and Pakistan have accused each other of stalking, harassing and intimidating their diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi, ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
Govt agrees to waive loans, issue ration cards to tillers in tribal areas
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI questions Ravi Gupta, ex-CFO of Nirav Modi's company Firestar Diamond
The agency is grilling him to know how the loans were granted and how the diversion of funds happened besides the involvement of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Man hacks his way to Rs 91-mn spending on SBI credit card with Rs 13k limit
It came to the notice that balance in prepaid card system has been altered fraudulently for authorisation of three foreign travel ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
SSC exam paper leak: Congress backs protesting students at Lodhi Road
Protests were held by its members in Lajpat Nagar, Piragadhi, Bardarpur Boarder, ITO and other areas against SSC paper leak 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
France's Macron enjoys boat ride on Ganga, rich heritage of Varanasi
Between Assi ghat and Dashwamedh ghat where the boat ride culminated, cultural troupes showcased glimpses of Varanasi's cultural ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indian Prime Minister, President to get their own planes by early 2020
The aircraft will be equipped with Wi-Fi on board and have anti-missile protection
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NIA raids Srinagar Central Jail, seizes 25 cellphones, Pakistan flag
The jail had attracted the attention of the security agencies after LeT militant Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hunzullah escaped with the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Happy that I got freedom: Hadiya thanks SC for restoring her marriage
Born in a Hindu family as Akhila Asokan, the 25-year-old woman became a Muslim after entering into wedlock with Jahan in 2016
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Maharashtra farmers, across all crops, have much to complain about
Most agricultural commodities produced in Maharashtra are trading at much lower prices than earlier and, in many cases, being not ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Gupta firms lose bid to have Bank of Baroda remain in South Africa
Bank of Baroda said a month ago that it had pulled the plug on its South African business
- Singer Aditya Narayan rams his Mercedes into auto; to be arrested soon
- Govt enhances surveillance along China, Pak borders amid growing threats
- SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh murder accused KT Naveen Kumar
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest; Fadnavis bows to pressure: Highlights
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Rajnath Singh's intervention sought
- Aadhaar: UIDAI dismisses security breach claims as irresponsible
- Pakistan's ISI raids Indian diplomats in Islamabad, power supply cut
You are here » Home » Current Affairs » News » National