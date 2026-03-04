Private hospital nurses in Kerala on strike demanding ₹40,000 minimum wage

A section of nurses working in private hospitals in Kerala began a strike on Wednesday, demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹40,000 and implementation of various pending assurances without further delay.

The strike was called by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also organised a march to the secretariat here as part of the protest.

According to the protesting nurses, their salary was last revised in 2018 and has since become inadequate in view of the rising cost of living.

Though the state government had issued orders for a salary hike in 2023 following a protest under the aegis of the UNA, it has not been effectively implemented so far, they alleged.

One of the protesting nurses said they want the government to implement a clear wage system for private hospital nurses, as mentioned in the Nursing Council's regulations.

"The condition of nurses in the private sector is pathetic in the state. They are getting different salaries in accordance with the decision of respective managements in various hospitals in the state," the nurse told reporters here.

One of their major demands is to fix their basic pay at ₹40,000, she said.

"Nowadays, the nursing sector is heading towards businesses. The sector is witnessing a brain-drain now. Majority of qualified and experienced nurses are going abroad in search of good salary and living conditions," the nurse pointed out.

The protesters said the strike is likely to affect the functioning of private hospitals but would not impact emergency services.