Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Private hospital nurses in Kerala on strike demanding ₹40,000 minimum wage

Private hospital nurses in Kerala on strike demanding ₹40,000 minimum wage

A section of nurses working in private hospitals in Kerala began a strike on Wednesday, demanding a rise in minimum monthly pay and implementation of various pending assurances without further delay

nurses, health workers, health care, hospitals

According to the protesting nurses, their salary was last revised in 2018 and has since become inadequate in view of the rising cost of living.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 2:01 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

A section of nurses working in private hospitals in Kerala began a strike on Wednesday, demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹40,000 and implementation of various pending assurances without further delay.

The strike was called by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also organised a march to the secretariat here as part of the protest.

According to the protesting nurses, their salary was last revised in 2018 and has since become inadequate in view of the rising cost of living.

Though the state government had issued orders for a salary hike in 2023 following a protest under the aegis of the UNA, it has not been effectively implemented so far, they alleged.

 

One of the protesting nurses said they want the government to implement a clear wage system for private hospital nurses, as mentioned in the Nursing Council's regulations.

Also Read

White House, US flag, United states

Halt immigration, H-1Bs immediately: 70 US Republican leaders urge Congress

digital loan, loan scam, online scam, fraud

PAN misused for fraudulent loan? How to detect & restore credit score

Alexander Stubb, Finland, Finland President

Finland President Stubb begins 4-day India visit with trade as top agenda

Smoke rises from the UN office premises in Gilgit on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Pakistan amid violent clashes

Obesity prevalence

World Obesity Day 2026 calls for global push to change the obesity story

"The condition of nurses in the private sector is pathetic in the state. They are getting different salaries in accordance with the decision of respective managements in various hospitals in the state," the nurse told reporters here.

One of their major demands is to fix their basic pay at ₹40,000, she said.

"Nowadays, the nursing sector is heading towards businesses. The sector is witnessing a brain-drain now. Majority of qualified and experienced nurses are going abroad in search of good salary and living conditions," the nurse pointed out.

The protesters said the strike is likely to affect the functioning of private hospitals but would not impact emergency services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rahul gandhi, holi

Rahul Gandhi celebrates Holi with Congress workers at party office

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Bilateral relations will reach new heights': PM Modi welcomes Finnish Prez

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala case: Vigilance court grants statutory bail to former TDB chief

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Indian Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Spicejet

SpiceJet to operate 8 special flights from UAE on Wed amid Iran crisis

Topics : nurse Kerala Workers strike BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air