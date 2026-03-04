SpiceJet to operate 8 special flights from UAE on Wed amid Iran crisis

SpiceJet will operate eight special flights from Fujairah in the UAE on Wednesday to bring passengers who are stranded due to the Middle East crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said it would operate four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi from Fujairah.

On Tuesday, the carrier operated four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

The escalating West Asia conflict involving US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations in the region.