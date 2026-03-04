Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SpiceJet to operate 8 special flights from UAE on Wed amid Iran crisis

SpiceJet to operate 8 special flights from UAE on Wed amid Iran crisis

The airline said it would operate four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi from Fujairah

Spicejet

The escalating West Asia conflict involving US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations in the region. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:37 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet will operate eight special flights from Fujairah in the UAE on Wednesday to bring passengers who are stranded due to the Middle East crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said it would operate four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi from Fujairah.

On Tuesday, the carrier operated four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

The escalating West Asia conflict involving US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations in the region.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stranded passengers at the Dubai International Airport

164 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in UAE return home, says Shiv Sena

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' category, mercury may touch 34°C

Delhi Police

Delhi Police on high alert for Holi, 134 intersections under strict watch

Stranded passengers at the Dubai International Airport

Passengers stranded in Dubai amid Gulf unrest return home, recount horror

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Holi greetings to people, wishes 'spring of happiness'

Topics : SpiceJet Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions UAE international flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air