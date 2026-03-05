Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stranded Indians in Dubai reach Ahmedabad safely amid West Asia conflict

Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days

Some flights from Dubai arrived in Hyderabad and Chennai.

ANI
Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
Indian passengers from Dubai landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday amid the ongoing flight disruptions caused by the US-Israel vs Iran conflict from the past few days.

Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Meanwhile, special flightd from Dubai arrives safely across Indian airports on Wednesday, including at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Chennai International Airport and others, as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict.

 

Some flights from Dubai arrived in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Speaking to ANI, A passenger who landed in Chennai, Santosh Kumar, said, "I had gone to Dubai for some work when the unfortunate turn of events occurred. We were stuck there, but we didn't face many difficulties. The Dubai Govt is very helpful. People are very helpful. They ensured our safety and security. While my stay got extended by a few days, everything was very well managed."With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end.

With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end.

On the other hand, Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf region have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers after widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, said it remains "fully engaged" in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption.

"Embassy @indembkwt remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace. Embassy officials are in regular contact with the stranded passengers, and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, managements of the respective hotels and airlines," the embassy said.

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with safety assessments guiding the gradual resumption of flight operations across the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

