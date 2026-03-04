Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Army foils infiltration bid, open fire at suspected terrorists at LoC

Army foils infiltration bid, open fire at suspected terrorists at LoC

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, the officials said

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Indian Army opened fire at suspected terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district early Tuesday, officials said.

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, the officials said.

They said army troops guarding the LoC opened fire to thwart the infiltration attempt.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway.

On February 19-20, army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, leading to the seizure of some arms and ammunition.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Clear skies, rising mercury across India on Holi; check weather forecast

Global temperature

Delhi gets warmer at 31.5 degrees Celsius; mercury to go higher on Holi

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt has set up inter-ministerial group to monitor West Asia crisis: Goyal

Delhi Metro

Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day

SC, Supreme Court

Employer must pay penalty for delay in compensation: Supreme Court

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Indian Army cross border terrorism LoC infiltration Cross-border infiltration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance